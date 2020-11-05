Andhra personnel turn good samaritan, win hearts

Anantapur: A police constable and a home guard in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur town clothed and personally fed a destitute found roaming near a government hospital. They won hearts with their humanitarian act.

"We received a phone call that a mentally unstable man was roaming naked opposite the government hospital. I along with home guard Khalil went to check on him," Anantapur-2 town police station constable Veera Narasimha Raju told IANS.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 8.30 a.m. in Anantapur, a Rayalaseema town, 478 km southwest of Vijayawada.

On seeing the pathetic condition of the unknown man, Raju fetched a pair of trousers from a nearby hostel and gave it to him.

"I also brought some idlis and fed him personally with my hand," he said, moved by the young man's sorry condition.

Raju fed him idlis. The destitute's left hand also had a wound infested with worms. He was provided then given first aid. "He appeared mentally unstable. He could not speak and we do not know anything about him as to who he is and where he came from," said Raju.

Later, Raju and Khalil tried calling up a local orphanage to check if they could admit him there.

The policemen left him at the place where they met and went to check on the orphanage prospects as their call was not answered.

The unidentified man moved away from that place, while they were still checking for a roof for him.

"We thought the autorickshaw drivers would keep an eye on him but nobody knows where he left. The autorickshaw drivers said he left. We are searching for him, we also checked at the railway station," said the constable.

The man had refused to accompany the policemen when they went hunting for a place for him to stay.

Raju and Kalil won the praise of senior police officers and the hearts of the people for the kind gesture.

