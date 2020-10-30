Andhra Guv, Jagan extend 'Eid-Milad-un-Nabi' greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended 'Eid-Milad-un-Nabi' greetings to Muslims.

"I extend my warm greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi', birthday of Prophet Muhammad," said Harichandan.

He said the life of Prophet Muhammad is an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to mankind.

The Governor said the Prophet's mission is fulfilled "when we serve our fellow countrymen with faith, trust, care and compassion".

"May the birthday of Prophet Muhammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst all," he added.

Conveying his greetings, Reddy said the Prophet preached peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

—IANS