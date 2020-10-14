All major Andhra reservoirs running full

Amaravati: All major water reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh are full to their brim due to the massive inflow following heavy rains caused by the deep depression that moved in from Bay of Bengal.

Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district currently has a water level of 44.65 feet, storing 2.91tmc water. The barrage's capacity of 2.93 tmc is 99.35 per cent covered.





Cotton barrage falls under the Godavari river basin.

Similarly, Prakasam Barrage in Krishna district's Vijayawada is currently filled till 56.2 feet. With a capacity of 3.07 tmc, Prakasam barrage is filled to the brim with inflows from catchment areas. It is running 100 per cent capacity now.

Officials are expecting 6 lakh cusecs of more flood water inflow into the barrage.

Srisailam reservoir water level reached 885 feet with the water storage level currently standing at 214.36 tmc. The reservoir in Kurnool district with a capacity of 215.81 tmc is currently filled up to 99.98 per cent.

Similarly, Nagarjunasagar reservoir water level is at 589.5 feet, which has a capacity to hold 312.05 tmc of water.

The reservoir in Guntur district is currently filled with 310.84 tmc of water, reaching 99.62 per cent capacity of the reservoir.

Pulichintala Project water level reached 174.21 feet. It has a gross capacity of 45.77 tmc, which is currently filled with 44.93 tmc water or 97.81 per cent of its total capacity.

Somasila reservoir water level reached 328.22 feet. The reservoir in Nellore district has a gross capacity of 78 tmc, which is filled up to 94.81 per cent with inflows of 73.95 tmc. Somasila reservoir is located in Nellore district under the Pennar river basin.

Among the six reservoirs, four fall under the Krishna river basinm -- Prakasam Barrage, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala; while the other two in Guntur district.

—IANS



