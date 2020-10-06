AIADMK Dalit MLA Prabhu marries Brahmin girl creates sensation

Chennai: Real life love story of 36-year-old Dalit lawmaker saw a cinematic climax as he married his 19-year-old sweetheart who belongs to a Brahmin family.

The ruling AIADMK MLA from Kallakuruchi constituency, A. Prabhu married college student S.Soundarya on Monday despite a stiff resistance from the girl's side.

The enraged girl's father S. Swaminathan, a local temple priest alleged that his daughter was abducted. He threatened to immolate himself and the district police registered a case against him for attempted suicide.

The wedding was held at Prabhu's residence after Soundarya is said to have walked out of her parent's home.

Prabhu's parents are also with the AIADMK.

Later Prabhu denied the rumours that he had kidnapped Soundarya and forcibly married her. He also denied threatening her parents.

Prabhu said that for the past few months he and Soundarya were in love.

According to him, his family had formally asked Swaminathan's consent for the wedding. However, Swaminathan refused for the proposal.

Prabha said he married to Soundarya with the blessings from his own parents.

