Abetment to Suicide Case: Probe Suppressed Because of Arnab Goswami, Say Kin of Interior Designer

Mumbai: Family members of interior designer Anvay Naik, who had committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV, on Wednesday claimed Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had tried to derail the probe. Speaking to reporters, Naik's daughter Adnya and wife Akshata claimed they had sent applications seeking justice to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Raigad superintendent of police.

Earlier in the day, Goswami was arrested from him house in Mumbai by Alibaug Police on the charge of abetting the suicide of the 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. During their interaction with reporters, Adnya and Akshata ruled out any politics in the case.

They thanked the police for taking action against Goswami and requested a fair investigation. "We had made applications to various people including the PMO and SP, Raigad, to get justice for my father," Adnya Naik said.

She alleged the investigation into the case was "suppressed only because of Arnab Goswami". Responding to a query, Adnya Naik said they didn't know any politicians.

"We don't want to get into politics. We don't know any political party or persons. What we want is justice for my deceased father," she said. Meanwhile, Akshata Naik said they are grateful to the Maharashtra Police for taking action against Goswami.

"Maharashtra police are well capable to investigate this case. My husband had mentioned names of three persons including Arnab Goswami in his suicide note but no arrest was made then. He committed suicide only because his legitimate dues were not paid by the accused persons," she said. Police had said that in a suicide note, Anvay Naik, who owned Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had claimed that he was ending his life due to non-payment of his dues by Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks.

Police said that as per the note, the three firms owed Naik's company Rs 83 lakh, Rs four crore and Rs 55 lakh respectively. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik.

