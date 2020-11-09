A day before counting, Bihar's politicians seek divine blessings

Patna: Voting is over for all the three phases for the 243-seat Bihar assembly and everybody is eagerly waiting the results to be declared on November 10. Meanwhile, many candidates are bowing before the Almighty to seek divine blessings before the results.

Congress candidate Lalan Yadav from Sultanganj assembly constituency for instance sought divine blessings by visiting temples and a dargah on Monday. He first reached the historic Ajgaivinath Temple in the morning. Thereafter, he visited the Kali temple and prayed for victory. From here, he arrived at the mazaar in Kasimpur and sought prayers for victory by offering a chadar.

While greeting Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, Lalan Yadav appeared to be confident of his victory. He said, "The people of Bihar have resolved to vote in the Grand Alliance this time. The exit poll results are also showing this."

BJP candidate from Arwal Deepak Sharma also sought blessings for his victory in the polls as well as for Bihar's development at the iconic Baba Madheshwarnath Madhushrawa Sun Temple. Sharma, too, says he is sure he will emerge victorious.

Congress candidate Murari Gautam from Chenari area of Rohtas District also took visited a number of temples in the area.

Whether their prayers are answered will be clear in the next 24 hours.

