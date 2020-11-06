A 'Biden' in Nitish needed for advance of Indian democracy

New Delhi: Is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "conceding defeat?" If that so, will it strengthen the world's largest democracy?

Questions are doing the rounds on Friday, the eve of the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly elections- the first major polls in country in the Covid era- with Mr Nitish Kumar announcing on Thursday that this would be his last election.

"Today is the last day of electioneering. Polling for the last phase will be held the day after tomorrow. And, this is my last election," an emotional CM said, concluding his speech at Dhamdaha constituency in Purnia district of Bihar, on the last day of the high-voltage campaign for Bihar's final "stage" as 78 constituencies going to polls in the third and final phase on Saturday.

Incidentally, the CM's declaration came on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again strongly emphasised the "choice" of the Janata Dal(U) leader as NDA's chief ministerial candidate saying that he needed a government headed by Mr Nitish Kumar in Bihar to carry forward the pace of development witnessed in recent years.

According to political pandits, "The personal pitch, almost as if the PM were underwriting the JD(U) leader's credentials, seemed intended to present his appeal to voters as synonyms with the ally and also erasing any perception of BJP having a covert interest in the chief minister's diminution or playing a Mahagathbandhan card."

Interestingly, 'equating' the Bihar polls with the "still suspensed" US elections, the pandits observed "Leaving any battleground midway is not a good signal. The CM's announcement is pre-poned with regard to the Parliamentary practice and relating to the outcome of the third phase and the final verdict on November 10. This, in any case, is not going to strengthen the country's Parliamentary practice which calls for wait till the last moment."

They underlined that even as the White House is in Democrat candidate Joe Biden's "sights", he announced- "I am not here to declare that we have won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners".

"Such 'wait' for the poll process to come to its end was not reflected in the CM's announcement. Seems, a 'Biden' is needed in Nitish or other Indian politicians for the advancement of country's democratic system," the pandits remarked.

—UNI