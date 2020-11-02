5 members of 'debt-ridden' Assam family commit suicide

Guwahati: Five members of a "debt-ridden" family, including four women, allegedly committed suicide at their home in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Monday.

Kokrajhar's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan said that shop owner Nirmal Paul, his wife and three daughters were committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home at Tulsibeel late on Sunday night.

"Paul had debts of Rs 25-30 lakh and he was unable to repay his EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) to the bank. Apparently, anxious over the debts, the family took the extreme step," Raushan told IANS over phone.

Paul's elder daughter Puja, a science graduate, was working as a teacher at a private school while his two other daughters, Neha and Sneha, were studying in schools. Paul was also working as a sub-agent of a gas agency in Tulsibeel area.

Police sent the bodies to a nearby hospital for the post-mortem examination.

The SP said that an investigation has been initiated.

—IANS