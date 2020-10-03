22-yr-old Thiruvananthapuram railway employee electrocuted

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old railway employee was electrocuted on Saturday while working in the yard at Thiruvananthapuram station, said officials.

Dathu, a native of Andhra Pradesh, got the railway job under the sports quota (gymnastics) and was deputed to the electrical division.

According to sources, Dathu came in contact with high-tension wires when he climbed to the top of a train compartment. He was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead.

Officials said that a probe will be conducted into the incident.

A Covid-19 test will also be done on the body after which it will be handed over to the family.

—IANS