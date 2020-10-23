2 CISF companies to be on duty during RR Nagara bypoll

Bengaluru: Two companies of CISF will be deployed in Rajarajeshwari Nagara Assembly constituency during the November 3 bypolls along with Sira constituency in Tumkuru in the state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west Division) Sanjeev Kumar M Patil said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) companies have arrived in Bengaluru.

Deployment of these companies assumes significance as BJP candidate N Muniratna has accused Congress state unit President DK Shivakumar of hiring "4,000 outsiders" to campaign in the constituency and claimed fear about political murders in the run-up to voting day.

Muniratna had contended that only paramilitary forces' deployment could stop violence planned by his rivals in general and the Congress in particular. He had said that he had talked to Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who would write to the Union government for paramilitary forces deployment in RR Nagara.

—IANS