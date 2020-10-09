12 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Gangtok: A total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sikkim in the past 24 hours, according to the State government on Friday.

The death toll in the State stands at 52 while the total tally of positive cases has reached 3,246 including 2,569 recoveries, as per the Health and Family Welfare Department, Sikkim Government.

There were 545 active cases of COVID-19 in the State until yesterday, it added.

The total number of samples tested in the State until Thursday stands at 52,043.

North and West districts of Sikkim did not report any new cases while the East district reported 10 cases and South districts reported 2 new cases.

