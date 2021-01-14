Odisha reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,32,763 on Thursday as 222 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,896, a health official said.

As many as 127 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 95 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Angul district registered the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by Sundergarh (24) and Jharsuguda (23) districts, the official.

Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported 332 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (248) and Sundergarh (169), the official said.

Odisha now has 2,192 active cases, while 3,28,622 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far tested over 72.92 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 30,168 on Wednesday.

—PTI