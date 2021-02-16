Odisha CM directs double fund allocation to WODC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed to double the annual financial grant to Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

With the decision, the fund allocation to WODC will be Rs 200 crore in 2021-22 financial year.

After holding a review meeting, Patnaik also directed to open WODC offices in 10 districts in the western Odisha and one office at Athamallik in Angul district to expedite the development works in the region.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on the creation of more job opportunities for the youths.

The direction of the Chief Minister came ahead of his visit to Sundargarh district on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone of the country's largest hockey stadium on the campus of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).

It was decided at the meeting that WODC would take steps to expedite the completion of many major projects in western Odisha in a timely manner.

Large-scale infrastructure projects such as Biju Expressway, Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, etc. are expected to contribute to the development of western Odisha.

WODC chairman Asit Tripathy gave a presentation to the Chief Minister on the programme and future course of the council.

It was informed at the meeting that the aFill the Critical Supply Chain Gaps' would be created to provide the necessary infrastructure in the areas with the highest economic potential in the western districts of Odisha.—IANS