Odisha cancels MoU with Vedanta for constructing beds for medical college

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): The Odisha government cancelled the MoU signed with Vedanta Ltd for constructing a 500-bed teaching hospital for the medical college due to an inordinate delay in project execution, said a release on Wednesday.

According to the state Health and Family Welfare Department, the MoU was signed in March 2018 between the state government and Vedanta Ltd for the construction of beds for medical college at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Now, the government has handed over the project to Worked Department and it will construct 650 bedded Teaching Hospital as required under the guidelines of the National Medical Commission for the establishment of Kalahandi Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)