Forest department rescues wild bear from abandoned pit in Odisha's Nabarangpur

 The Hawk |  25 Feb 2021 4:40 AM GMT

Nabarangpur (Odisha) : A wild bear that fell into an abandoned 20-feet deep pit was rescued after almost 20 hours by the Forest Department in Odisha's Nabarangpur on Tuesday.

The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.

According to a forest official: "A team reached the spot on Tuesday morning after getting the information from the villagers. The 10-hour long operation succeeded in capturing the animal. The bear was later released into the wild after medical examination. (ANI)

