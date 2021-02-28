10-year-old in Bhubaneswar rewrites Ramayana in Odia during lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A 10-year-old boy from Bhubaneswar has re-written the Ramayana, after watching the television series on the epic during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Ayush Kumar Khuntia has named the epic "Pilaka Ramayana" (Ramayana for children) having 104 pages in his mother tongue, Odia.

Speaking to ANI, Ayush said, "During the lockdown in the month of March, I was asked to watch Ramayana episodes on television by my uncle, and later to write something on it."

"I watched Ramayana telecasted on DD channel and wrote each episode in Odia in my notebook. It took me two months to complete the book," he said.

Ayush further said, "I have written several golden moments in Ramayana like Lord Ram leaving his home for 14 years in exile, and Devi Sita's abduction by Ravana from Panchavati forest. I also explained how people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram after 14 years of exile."

He urged everyone to have a habit of reading and writing to reach new heights in life. (ANI)