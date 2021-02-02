SC allows Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh to resign

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the plea of Nagaland Lokayukta, Justice Uma Nath Singh to resign after he had submitted before the SC that he cannot continue as Chairman of Lokayukta, Nagaland, due to 'unpleasant circumstances' and a 'very hostile environment'.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian, allowed the plea of Justice Singh.

"The Lokayukta is allowed to resign," the CJI said.

In the last hearing, the top court had suggested Justice Singh that it would be better on his part to resign from the post of Lokayukta of the state, with this kind of relationship with the state government.

Justice (Retired) Uma Nath Singh, a former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, was appointed Lokayukta of Nagaland on February 22, 2019.

Singh had moved the Apex Court stating that his powers as the Lokayukta under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act were cut short, as he had made "unjust and arbitrary" personal demands.

Upon dismissal of his Writ Petition in the Nagaland state, Justice Singh submitted his resignation due to unpleasant circumstances and a very hostile environment. He is unable to continue as Chairperson Lokayukta, Nagaland, forthwith. This Court may treat this as his resignation and may pass orders accordingly, Justice Singh said in his plea. (ANI)