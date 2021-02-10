Nagaland reports 6 more COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises

Kohima: Nagaland''s COVID-19 tally rose to 12,166 after six more people tested positive for the virus, while three more persons recuperated, a health official said on Tuesday.

6 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today in Kohima. Also, 3 +ve patients have recovered in Dimapur, the Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, tweeted.

The caseload includes 11,840 recovered people, he said.

The state now has 88 active cases.

Altogether 88 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, out of whom 10 had comorbidities, the director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Another 150 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagalands COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, he said.

Among the active cases three patients have mild and moderate symptoms, while 85 people are asymptomatic, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,27,149 suspected COVID-19 samples, including 74,097 through RT-PCR, 37,204 through TrueNat and 15,848 through Rapid Antigen Test methods, Hangsing said.

—PTI

Meanwhile, with 816 beneficiaries vaccinated during the day, a total of 7,587 people, including 6,453 healthcare workers and 1,134 frontline workers from administration, police and other departments have been vaccinated with COVID- 19 vaccine, State Immunization Officer Ritu Thurr, said.

No adverse events needing medical intervention have been reported till date after the vaccination, he said. PTI