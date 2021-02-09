Mizoram Assembly Budget Session from Feb 23

Aizawl: The Budget session of Mizoram Assembly will be held from February 23 to March 17, an official said.



The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo on Monday chalked out the detailed programme for the upcoming budget session as per which the session will last till March 17, Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma said.

There will be 15 sittings between February 23 and March 17, he said.

State Governor P S Sreedharan will deliver his address on the first day of the session, while Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who holds the Finance portfolio will present the annual budget for fiscal 2021-2022 on March 1, he added. —PTI