2 BSF jawans found COVID-positive in Mizoram, active cases at 21

Aizawl: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state''s tally to 4,388, an official said on Wednesday.

The two fresh cases were reported from the Aizawl district, he said.

The two jawans have come from Siliguri and Guwahati, and were asymptomatic, he added.

Mizoram now has 21 active cases, while 4,358 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll is nine.

So far, 2,17,442 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state, including 932 on Tuesday.

—PTI