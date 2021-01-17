12 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 13,704

Shillong: Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,704 on Sunday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The state recorded an all-time low of 148 active coronavirus cases during the day, while the total number of recoveries rose to 13,412 as 12 more people were cured of the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

A total of 144 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state till now, he said.

The state has tested over 3.15 lakh samples for coronavirus so far, War added.

—PTI