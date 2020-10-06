Waive off lockdown power bills by Nov 6, else face agitation: AIMIM warns MVA govt

Aurangabad: AIMIM here on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government, saying that if the power bills for the lockdown period aren't waived in a month's time then the party will take to the streets across the state.

Addressing a press conference, party MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, "Despite repeated memorandum to the state government by the party working president Dr Gaffar Qadri, the power bills have not been waived."

"If the electricity bills of the consumers are not waived by November 6, then AIMIM will take to the streets across the state," he warned.

He further said, "Due to the COVID-19, religious places and all transactions were closed during the lockdown and the bills were inflated by the MSEDCL."

"Currently, all transactions are in recession. There is no customer even if the transaction is started. Millions of people have passed away. This eliminates the need for customers to pay their power bills," he added.

—IANS