Union Budget is for entire nation and not for polls, says Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Soon after the announcement of the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the central government and alleged that instead of the entire country, the budget was more focused on poll-bound states including West Bengal.

In a statement, Thackeray said, "The Budget should be for the country and not for elections. This is the budget of the country and not of polls,"

The Shiv Sena leader said that the focus of the entire country was on the budget and the people of all the regions have their own expectations from the budget. If the budget will be made by keeping eyeing on upcoming assembly elections then how will the people of the whole country meet their expectations? he added the official statement.

The Opposition has accused the Centre of allocating more funds to some poll-bound states.

While presenting the Budget at Parliament on Monday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal for which a special scheme will be devised. (ANI)