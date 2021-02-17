Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Top
 The Hawk |  17 Feb 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A total of three people died and seven were injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, three bodies, which were recovered from the accident scene in Kannad municipality, have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

According to police officials, the death toll is expected to rise.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

Updated : 17 Feb 2021 10:16 AM GMT
