Thane division receives 1.03 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Thane: Maharashtra''s Thane division received the first lot of 1.03 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on Wednesday, a senior district official said.

The first lot of the vaccine arrived in the district in the early hours of the day and has been stored at the office of the deputy director of health here, collector Rajesh Narvekar said.

A total of 1.03 lakh doses of the vaccine have been sent for Thane division, which includes Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts.

Of these, 74,000 doses have been earmarked for Thane district, and will be further distributed to 29 vaccination centres, the collector stated in a release.

Deputy director Dr Gauri Rathod, civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar and district health officer Dr Manish Renge will coordinate for the vaccination drive, it was stated. PTI