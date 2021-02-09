Tata Mumbai Marathon on May 30

Mumbai: The Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on May 30, it's promoters Procam International announced here on Tuesday.

"With cautious optimism and hope, this decision has been taken after deliberation and collaborative efforts with the state and civic authorities, including the Indian and International Athletic bodies," a media release issued here said.



"Guided by the prevailing government protocol, Procam International will look to conduct the on-ground event, with limited participation in the Full Marathon, Half Marathon and 10 Km runs."

While limited numbers will run from their scheduled location, participants from across India and the world, will be able to run with TMM from a location of their preference, via the official TMM 2021 App.

"The promoters shall continue to monitor the situation, with the single-minded focus of the safety of all participants, officials, volunteers and the running fraternity," the release added.

The organisers claimed that the rescheduled date should give runners the necessary time to prepare as they continue with their training regimen.

They also said that details including the format of the race, registration details, safety measures, protocols, and participant requirements will be shared at a later date.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is normally held in January.

