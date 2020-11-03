Top
Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

 The Hawk |  3 Nov 2020 9:07 AM GMT

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said those who engaged in the barbaric act of slitting throats in the name of religion in France are enemies of humanity and hence, French President Emmanuel Macron needs to be backed against it.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal affairs" of France.

The comments came in the wake of row in France over a cartoon of prophet of Islam.

The editorial said Prophet Muhammad is a symbol of "peace and patience".

Those who claim to be his followers are murdering the ideology and raising question markbefore the entire Islam, it said.

—PTI

Updated : 3 Nov 2020 9:07 AM GMT
The Hawk


