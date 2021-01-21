Sena dares BJP to file cases against Arnab's 'treason'

New Delhi: It is good Bharatiya Janata Party leaders filed offences against makers of Tandav web series over its content, but they will be truly men if the party registers cases also against journalist Arnab Goswami who insulted martyrdom of Indian soldiers, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the government in Maharashtra, also alleged that the media which creates ruckus even if one is found possessing 100 grams of ganja (cannabis) is not ready to hold national debate on Goswami's alleged act of treason.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party made the remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of purported

WhatsApp chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami and ex-Broadcast Audience Research Council's Chief Executive Officer Partho Dasgupta which have been widely reported in the media.

It is alleged that the purported chats show Goswami knew the details of the February 2019 air strike on a terror camp in Balakot town of Pakistan beforehand.

The air strike was carried out in retaliation of killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Some BJP leaders recently filed offences against makers of web series Tandav alleging the political drama ridiculed Hindu deities.

It is good that the BJP filed cases against producer and director of Tandav in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

But they (BJP leaders) will be truly men if the BJP files cases also against Goswami who insulted the martyrdom of jawans, the Shiv Sena said.

The souls of Pulwama attack martyrs will find peace if there is discussion also on Goswami's treason, the Marathi daily said.

The Sena publication asked why the BJP, which has raised voice against the web series makers, is tight-lipped about Goswami who has allegedly insulted the 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India).

The Shiv Sena noted that the Congress, its ally in Maharashtra, on Wednesday demanded a probe and sought action under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the matter.

The government should bring the truth in this regard to the fore, added the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally.

As it is allegations were made then that the killing of our soldiers was part of a political conspiracy inside the country and that the blood of the 40 jawans was spilled to win Lok Sabha elections (in 2019).

Now, there is a scope to say that the conversations which have come to the fore from Arnab's WhatsApp strengthen those allegations, the editorial alleged.

The Shiv Sena further asked the BJP why it is not raising voice against Goswami leaking information relating to national security and China allegedly infiltrating into Ladakh.

Let all know who toyed with national security by leaking secret information to Goswami, it said.

—PTI