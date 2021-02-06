Top
RPF personnel prevents differently-abled man from boarding moving train in Panvel

 Dainik Hawk |  6 Feb 2021 9:19 AM GMT

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel prevented a differently-abled man from boarding a moving train at the Panvel Station on Friday.

The video shared by RPF showed that the incident happened at around 3:44 PM on February 5 when a differently-abled man tried to board the running train and a passenger was helping him. However, the RPF personnel came in time and pulled him back.

It is not safe to board a moving train as a person can get caught between the train and railway tracks, which can even lead to death.

RPF has been entrusted with the responsibility for the safety of Railway property, passenger area, and passengers. (ANI)

Updated : 6 Feb 2021 9:19 AM GMT
Tags:    Railway Protection Force   RPF   Panvel   

Dainik Hawk


