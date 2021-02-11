Panchayati results 'beginning of end of YSRCP': TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the 'beginning of the end' of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has arrived with the results of the panchayati elections.

He asserted that the TDP-aligned candidates posted impressive victories in the first phase of the four-phase panchayati elections.



According to a TDP source, the opposition party-aligned candidates won 1,005 sarpanch positions out of 2,723 by 1 a.m. on Wednesday, including nine in alliance with it, while the ruling YSRCP won 1,494 sarpanch positions.



In TDP's calculations, the combination of Janasena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won just one sarpanch post.

"Party supported candidates posted impressive victories in the first phase panchayat elections by courageously fighting against the attacks, kidnappings, threats and atrocities committed by the ruling YSRCP with the connivance of official and police machinery," claimed Naidu.

He claimed that people gave a mandate against the misrule and misdeeds of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime in the past 20 months.

Naidu alleged that the state election commission (SEC) and the director general of police (DGP) failed to take action against violence, misuse of cash, liquor and muscle power exerted by YSRCP.

The opposition leader claimed that TDP will go to the Court against the alleged election offences in Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy's Punganuru Assembly constituency and also Macherla.

"TDP has brought this to the notice of the SEC hour to hour but there has been no remedial action. The minister, officials and the ruling party leaders responsible for rejections of nominations would be answerable to the court," he claimed.

The TDP supremo alleged that Peddireddi was 'unfortunately' allowed to continue as the minister even after allegedly threatening to blacklist IAS, IPS and other officers if they followed the SEC's directives.

"There was no action even though the YSRCP resorted to two murders, 23 attempts to murders, 42 kidnappings, 92 threats, 33 election offences and filing of over 774 illegal cases," Naidu claimed.

Meanwhile, he referred to the possibility of Reddy's sister Y.S. Sharmila planning to launch a party in Telangana and claimed that she was a victim of Reddy's alleged treachery.

"This time the Chief Minister has not hesitated to cheat his own sister on which he owed an answer to the public. At every chance, Jagan Reddy would give elaborate lectures on credibility but when it came to his sisters, he was not practising the same," claimed the former Chief Minister.

The veteran politician questioned as to why the arrow (Sharmila) Reddy released was now allegedly turning against him in the reverse direction.

—IANS