NCPCR summons Bhandara DC for not submitting action taken report into death of 10 kids in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday summoned the district collector of Maharashtra''s Bhandara for not submitting an action taken report into the death of 10 infants in a fire.

Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

On January 9, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought an action taken report within 48 hours into the death of 10 newborn babies.

However, in a letter to the district collector, the NCPCR said no report has been received so far by the commission about the action taken in the matter.

"Now, therefore, the commission requires you to appear before the commission in this matter along with relevant records/documents at 03.30 PM on January 18, 2021, Monday through video conferencing to explain the reasons for delay in providing the action taken report to the commission," the NCPCR said in the letter. PTI