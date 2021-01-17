NCB arrests Nigerian national with 500 grams drugs

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Nigerian national, Paul Chigbata Onuorohon, on Sunday has been arrested allegedly carrying 500 grams of Mephedrone by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during raids conducted in Kharghar area of Mumbai.

"Paul is a part of the distribution network of Drugs like Cocaine, Ecstacy, Mephedrone, and Charas in Mumbai and its outskirts. The investigation into the case is still in progress," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai.

The NCB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for collecting and analysing data related to seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance, collect and disseminate intelligence and work in close cooperation with the Customs, State Police and other law enforcement agencies. (ANI)