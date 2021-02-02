Naxal sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two cops

Nagpur: A court in Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli district has sentenced a Naxal to life imprisonment for killing two police personnel in an encounter six years ago.

District and session''s court judge B M Patil on Monday convicted Anil alias Sukanu Sauri (30), a native of Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, an official release stated.

According to the release, the accused was a part of a team of 60 to 70 other ultras who had opened fire at a police team, which was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Gatta village in Gadchiroli on March 22, 2015.

Two police personnel were killed in the firing and many were injured, following which as a case was registered against the accused in Ettapali police station, it was stated.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, the release said. PTI