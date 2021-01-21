Mumbai NCP agitates over Arnab-Partho chat leak

Mumbai: The NCP activists here on Thursday staged a vigorous agitation outside Arnab Goswami's office so as to protest against the leaked WhatsApp chat case between him and Partho Dasgupta.

They raised slogans like 'Gali Gali Me Shor Hai Arnab Goswami Chor Hai, 'Arrest, Arrest, Arrest Arnab Goswami ' among others during the agitation .

There is an atmosphere of anger across the country against Rupublic TV journalist Goswami, who is undermining the country's national security, they asserted.

They also demanded arrest of Mr Goswami and the release of the name of the person who provided confidential information related to the Balakot airstrike information to him.

Meanwhile, the fact that Goswami got confidential information and used the channel to increase TRP is a serious matter, they said.

Former MLA Vidyatai Chavan demanded immediate arrest and Home Minister Amit Shah's disclosure, while Chief State Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded disclosure of who provided the confidential information to Goswami.

Chief Spokesperson of NCP Mahesh Tapase, Mumbai Student President Amol Matele along with a large number of NCP women activists and youth activists were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr Tapase has already demanded an inquiry into the WhatsApp chat case between Goswami and Dasgupta through a joint parliamentary committee.

