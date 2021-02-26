Mumbai Naval Dockyard gets new Admiral Superintendent

Mumbai: Rear Admiral B Sivakumar has taken charge as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, a spokesperson of Indian Navy said on Friday.

Rear Admiral Sivakumar took over from Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan on Wednesday, the official said.



Rear Admiral Sivakumar was commissioned on July 1, 1987 and is a postgraduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, he said.



He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, College of Defence Management and National Defence College, he said.



In a career spanning more than 30 years, he has held various operational, staff and dockyard appointments including Commanding Officer, INS Valsura.



On promotion to Flag rank, Rear Admiral Sivakumar was appointed as Additional Director General, Project Seabird, and subsequently moved as Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command, before taking over the present assignment.

—PTI