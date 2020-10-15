More heavy rain spells likely in Marathwada in next 48 hrs

Aurangabad: As heavy rains continued lashing several parts of the Marathwada region on Thursday, the weatherman has predicted more spells in the next 48 hours while the administration sounded an alert for the Godavari riverbank inhabitants.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in the region over next two days. The weatherman cited the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal as the reason for the retreating wet weather.

Owing to more than expected monsoon this year, most of the dams in the region have overflown and the excess waters are being released into Godavari.

The authorities have asked not to venture near the river and also cautioned the motorists to be alert while driving on the bridges in this weather.

Report from Osmanabad district stated that villages adjacent to the Chandani dam have been inundated as excess water was released from the facility.

Another report from the Paithan town, where the Jayakwadi dam is located, told that the outflow of water from the facility has been increased by 4,100 cusecs per second, owing to massive downpour in the catchment areas.

Presently, 13,624 cusecs water per second is being drained out from the Jayakwadi, one of the biggest dams in the state.

—UNI