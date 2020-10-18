Missing Chartered Accountant Found Dead On Railway Tracks

Thane: The body of a chartered accountant who had gone missing from his house here on October 11 has been found on the railway tracks, the police said on Saturday. The body of Sagar Deshpande (38) was found between Titwala and Khadavali railway stations on October 12, but was identified later, Railway police said.

According to his family, he had left his house saying that he was going to Titwala. Deshpande had been recently questioned by the Economic Offenses Wing in connection with a multi-crore scam at the company where he worked.

Further probe is on, a railway police official said..

—PTI