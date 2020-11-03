Metro carshed site: Fresh row between Centre, Maharashtra

Mumbai: A fresh row has erupted between the Centre and Maharashtra government on Tuesday over the latter's decision to shift the Mumbai Metro carshed project from Aarey Colony to the Kanjurmarg site.

The Centre's Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written to the state government, saying the construction of the carshed on the Kanjurmarg site would be "against the interest of the Government of India", and claimed ownership of the 102 acre land here.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said in his October 15 letter that "the improper and unilateral action of the Mumbai Suburban District Collector and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has "caused severe loss" to the DPIIT.

"I would request you to take necessary steps and to direct the Collector to withdraw the orders passed in this regard in order to protect the interests of the Government of India," he said.

However, the Maharashtra government has made it clear that it would not stop the carshed work in Kanjurmarg even as the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress slammed the move, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came out in support of the Centre on the issue.

