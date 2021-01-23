Marathwada region reported 181 new covid cases

Aurangabad: The eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region reported 181 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the health authorities informed on Saturday.

The region also recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus during the same period.

Details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI showed that out of the eight districts of the region,Nanded district recorded 15 cases and two deaths, followed by Osmanabad with 13 new cases and single death ,Latur had 59 cases ,Beed had 38 cases,Aurangabad district registered 34 cases,Jalna had 11 cases ,Hingoli had 7 cases and Parbhani had 4 cases.

As per the official data, 2,779 more corona cases and 50 deaths were reported from across the state during the past 24 hours, taking the state's cumulative tally to 20,03,657.

Meanwhile, 3,419 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals during the same period across the state, taking the total number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 19,06,857.

With this, the state's recovery rate has now risen to 95.17 percent and the death rate stands at 2.53 per cent.

According to the health officials, so far a total of 50,684 patients have succumbed to the disease in the state while 44,926 patients are currently undergoing treatment across the state.

