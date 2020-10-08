Top
Home > State News > Other States > Maharashtra > Man Kills His Brother Over Land Dispute; Held

Man Kills His Brother Over Land Dispute; Held

 The Hawk |  8 Oct 2020 4:49 AM GMT

Man Kills His Brother Over Land Dispute; Held

Nashik: A 32-year-old man has been allegedly shot dead by his younger brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused and his accomplice have been arrested. Prima facie, a dispute over selling a family farm land seems to be the cause behind the incident, a police official said.

He said the accused Ganesh alias Krishna Kute (25) allegedly fired four rounds at his brother Devidas Kute outside the latter's house near Vadzire village in Sinnar taluka on late Tuesday night, killing him on the spot. He said the accused's friend Pravin Wakchaure (28) called out the victim outside his house under some pretext.

—PTI

Updated : 8 Oct 2020 4:49 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X