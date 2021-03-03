Top
Man killed friend over dispute in Mumbai

 The Hawk |  3 March 2021 12:30 PM GMT

Mumbai: A person was killed while one suffered critical injuries after a man attacked two of his friends over a dispute in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

"There was a dispute among three friends over food on March 1, in an under-construction building, where they were working. Later, the dispute escalated and a friend attacked his two friends while they were sleeping," the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kalia.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused, Vinod, at Dahisar police station. (ANI)

