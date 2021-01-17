Mahesh Manjrekar booked for slapping person in Pune road rage incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15.

According to a complaint registered with Yavat Police station on January 15 complainant, Kailash Satpute dashed Manjarekar's car from the back "mistakenly" on way to Solapur in which his car was damaged.

Manjarekar slapped the complainant and abused, it said.

The offence is registered under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)