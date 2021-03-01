Aurangabad: Intensity of positive corona virus seen continuous in urban parts of the eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region reported 639 fresh cases during the past 24 hours, health authorities informed on Monday .

However,the authorities also reported that six patients of corona positive were succumbed during the same period.

Details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI show that out of the eight districts of the region are,Jalna district recorded 171 cases and 4 deaths followed by Aurangabad registered 256 new cases and 2 deaths ,Jalna had 79 new cases and two deaths ,Beed had 43 cases and single death, Parbhani had 33 cases and single death,Nanded had 90 cases,Latur had 86 cases ,Hingoli had 32 cases and Osmanabad registered 20 new cases.

As per official data, 8,293 more corona cases and 62 deaths were reported from across the state during the past 24 hours, taking the state's cumulative case tally to 21,55,070.

Meanwhile, 3,753 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals during the same period across the state, taking the total number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 20,24,704.

With this, the state's recovery rate has now declining to 94.35 per cent as well as and the death rate stand at 2.40 per cent.

According to the health officials, so far, a total of 52,157 patients have succumbed to the disease in the state and more than 77,008 active patients are currently under treatment in Maharashtra.

—UNI