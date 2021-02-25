Top
Maharashtra: Transgender stabbed to death in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A transgender was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Goregaon's west area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The transgender was stabbed by three persons.

According to the Bangur Nagar Police official, "A transgender was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Goregaon west area of Mumbai yesterday. Bangur Nagar Police has registered a case against three persons and is conducting a search to find them."

"Further investigation is underway," said the police official. (ANI)

