Maharashtra opens hotels, restaurants with proper safety measures

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra government has allowed hotels and restaurants to open in the state from October 5 with full safety precautions.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Administrator and Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has directed the hoteliers to conduct corona test on themselves and hotel employees in the next three days.

According to Mr Pandey, he has also sent a letter to the Hotels and Restaurants Association in this regard.

He said the decision was taken to avoid endangering the health of hotel staff and the general public.

The second phase of the corona testing campaign for grocers, vegetable, fruit, mutton, chicken, egg sellers, unemployed food producers, hairdressers and shopkeepers has been instructed by the administrators in the last week of this month.

—UNI