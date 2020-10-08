Maharashtra: Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine worth over Rs 3 lakhs

Mumbai: The Tulinj Police on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 33 grams of cocaine.

The arrest was made in the Oswal Nagri area of Nalasopara, Mumbai based on specific input received by the police and cocaine worth Rs 3.33 lakhs was seized.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, after the accused was produced before the court, he was sent for three days of police custody.

