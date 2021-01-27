Maharashtra: FIR against groom, others for waving swords at pre-marriage function

Thane: An FIR has been registered against a groom and some other persons for allegedly waving swords at a pre-marriage function held at a ground in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The police on January 25 came across a video on social media in which some people were seeing waving swords while rejoicing at the 'haldi' ceremony (held before the wedding) of a person, a police official said.

They conducted a probe into it and found that the function was held on January 17 at an open ground in Turbhe, he said.

Based on the probe, the Turbhe MIDC police on Monday registered an FIR against the groom and an unspecified number of other persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

No person has been arrested so far, the police said.

—PTI