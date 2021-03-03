Maharashtra Deputy CM orders probe into tree plantation drive during Fadnavis regime

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered to constitute a committee to probe the tree plantation drive of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

"The previous government had undertaken a tree plantation drive aiming to plant 33 crore trees from 2014 to 2019. The then government spent Rs 2,429 crores on this drive," sources said.



The issue was raised by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole during a discussion at the state Assembly on a starred question about tree plantation during Fadanvis's regime.

However, a committee will be formed by March 31 and will be given six months to complete its probe on the tree plantation drive, sources said. (ANI)