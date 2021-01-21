Maharashtra: 372 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 4 more deaths

Thane: Thane has added 372 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,50,407, an official said on Thursday.

Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,067, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.42 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,40,600 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the recovery rate to 96.08 per cent, the official said.

Currently, there are 3,740 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,920, while the death toll has reached 1,196, an official from the district administration said. —PTI