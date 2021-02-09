Maharashtra: 2 held for theft at temple in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft of cash and ornaments worth around Rs 50,000 from a temple here in Maharashtra last week, an official said.

The incident took place at the temple located in Pimpri village on February 5.

The police examined footage of at least 30 CCTVs installed in the village and neigbouring areas, Assistant Commissioner of Police Neeta Padavi told reporters on Monday.

The police finally nabbed two persons, aged 25 and 28, from Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Sunday and recovered the stolen cash and ornaments from them, she said.

An auto-rickshaw used for committing the crime was also seized, the official said, adding that the accused were booked under relevant sections. —PTI